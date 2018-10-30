Some £5 Billion of Public Sector Digital Tender Opportunities to Expire in 2019

“Technology has the potential to truly transform our public services”

Nearly 140 IT and telecoms public sector tender opportunities, worth £5 billion, are due to expire before November 2019.

That’s according to the team behind the upcoming Public Sector Solutions Expo in Manchester Central on 20 November and the Expo’s partner Tussell, an online database of public tenders and government contracts in the UK.

Formerly the Public Sector Show, the Public Sector Solutions Expo Manchester is the UK’s most important regional event for those leading, managing and delivering public services. More than 80 suppliers of innovative solutions and services designed to help the public sector save money, improve performance and ultimately deliver better public services, will showcase their products to visitors.

UKFast, a leading UK-based and family-built cloud and hosting provider, will be returning as an exhibitor at this year’s Expo. They have been working with government departments and private industry for more than 15 years.

Stephen Jewell, Head of Public Sector at UKFast, said: “Our accredited, secure cloud infrastructure supports the work of the whole public sector across the UK, offering hugely improved value for money for the taxpayer when it comes to delivering critical public services.”

“We’re meeting people from public sector organisations who want to unlock new technologies like AI, big data and machine learning. We’re enabling them to do this by plugging in and accessing burstable cloud facilities at a moment’s notice, which is something they just couldn’t do before.”

Corby Ganesh, Portfolio Director for the Public Sector Solutions Expo, added: “Technology has the potential to truly transform our public services, and if we are to truly improve our public services while saving money, we need to embrace it.

“We’re excited to be featuring an excellent line-up of exhibitors, including UK Fast, Airbus Defence and Space, Pitney Bowes and Silver Peak, to the Public Sector Solutions Expo to showcase their innovative products and share their experiences and insights into the future of public service delivery.”

The Public Sector Solutions Expo Manchester is the UK’s must-attend regional public sector event. It is free to attend for those working in the public sector.

Over 90 leading speakers and thousands of senior budget-holders and decision-makers will attend to discuss the future challenges and opportunities facing the public sector across four key themes: digital and technology, corporate solutions, local infrastructure, and workforce and leadership.

They will be joined by more than 80 leading suppliers of solutions and services designed to help the public service save money, improve performance and ultimately deliver better public services.

Attendees will be able to discover new and innovative solutions, discuss specific challenges and test out products – the Expo is a one-stop shop for public sector procurement.

