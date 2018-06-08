Puppet Pops Down the Road to Pick Up Portland Partner

Data vis is becoming ever-more valuable

Portland, Oregon-headquartered software automation specialist Puppet did not have to look far when it went shopping for a data visualisation startup.

The company yesterday announced that it had brought fellow Portland-based data visualisation-as-a-service platform provider, Reflect, for an undisclosed sum.

Data visualisation is becoming increasingly important to companies across a range of sectors. The three-year-old startup offers a way for businesses to add analytic capabilities into their own software.

Designed for Product Teams

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO, Puppet said in a blog on the acquisition: “There’s no shortage of business intelligence products on the market today—but most are designed for business users.”

He added: “Reflect, however [gives] product and engineering teams… a platform to easily add data analytics and engaging visualizations to the software applications they build. In turn, those product and engineering teams would deliver rich insights to their end users, giving them the information needed to make better and faster decisions.”

Reflect will be integrating its technology into new products at Puppet, so the current Reflect platform will be shutting down on July 31, 2018.

Follows Distelli Acquisition

The acquisition follows Puppet’s buy-out of Distelli, a continuous delivery automation software company, in September of last year.

The company’s container and application deployment offerings allow enterprises to expand automation across the entire software delivery lifecycle and accelerate their DevOps success.

“There is so much potential within the automation space, and Puppet is accelerating its investment in new technology to help our customers navigate this new world of software delivery. This is especially important as we continue to build the best team to deliver an aggressively expanding product portfolio that our customers love,” said Mirchandani. “We saw great success following the acquisition of Distelli last year and are excited to do it again with the addition of Reflect. This is just the latest step in the continued journey to pervasive automation.”