These 16 Users of Qualcomm’s Next-Gen Modem Win Design Nod

“The Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is a natural progression”

Qualcomm has announced 16 “design wins” for companies embedding its new Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem in a sweeping range of IoT devices, across sectors including healthcare, security and smart city sensors.

The Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is the company’s latest multi-mode chipset designed to support cellular connectivity in IoT devices.

It was released in December 2018, with Qualcomm saying it has 80 licensees, with more than 110 designs already completed and certified or in the final stages of design. The company cherry-picked 16 examples today to showcase its capabilities.

About the Chipset

The modem has a multi-band range and can accommodate radio frequency ranging from 450MHz to 2.1GHz. A key feature of the Qualcomm’s 9205 LTE modem is reduced power consumption especially when a device is in idle mode; power consumption in idle is reduced by 70 percent when compared to previous Qualcomm modems.

The chipset features an ARM Cortex A7 processor, giving it a CPU Clock Speed of 800 MHz.

IoT devices are being placed in an array of locations by organisations. While many may be installed on manufacturing floors, others are being placed in outdoor areas that often have extreme weather conditions. With this in mind the Qualcomm 9205 LTE has an operating temperature range of +85C to -45C.

Qualcomm 9205 LTE Approved Designs

Numerous companies have approved product designs that will use the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem as a technological base, such as Thales, MeiG, Neoway and Thundercomm.

1 Quectel

Patrick Qian, chief executive officer at Quectel commented in a release that: “With extremely low power consumption and a high level of integration, the two series of modules will make a vast range of IoT applications possible at optimized costs, from metering, to smart trackers, to wireless POS. The ultra-compact BG77 measuring 14.9×12.9×1.7mm is also highly suited for size-constrained applications such as wearable devices and smart watches. We are very proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies as we continue to enable the growth of the Internet of Things.”

2 Gemalto

Andreas Haegele, VP of IoT at Thales (of which Gemalto is a subsidiary) commented that: “The Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem provides the foundation for LPWAN LTE-M, NB-IoT and optional 2G fallback from a single device, while Gemalto provides the world’s most efficient incremental FOTA platform, support for LwM2M, advanced security features, key storage and secure cloud platform enrollment in a module that is eSIM ready. Customers… are excited about the flexibility provided by this platform.”

3 Telit

Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit described the modem as “a natural progression for our ME910 module family and our new miniaturized ME310 series. Samples of our Qualcomm 9205-based modules, the ME910G1 and ME310G1, are available now for customers to design in ultra-compact, affordable and power-efficient IoT solutions.”

4 Fibocom

Brian Qi, vice president, Fibocom stated that: “Fibocom’s MA510 utilizes the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem so that our customers don’t need to worry about having cutting-edge cellular connectivity for their IoT devices. The Fibocom MA510 is a multi-mode LTE CatM1/NB-IoT/EGPRS module with global bands, global certifications and GNSS integration. It fully compliant to 3GPP Release 14.”

“Also, the MA510 is pin-to-pin compatible with the Fibocom LPWA module 510 family, allowing customer applications to migrate easily between different technologies without changing hardware. With small size and ultra-low power consumption, rich set of internet protocols, and industry-standard interfaces and features, the MA510 is suitable for IoT industry applications such as smart meters, smart parking, smart home, wearable devices, wireless POS, trackers, and more.”

5 Gosuncn

Kegong Zhu, VP of Gosuncn Welink Technology Co commented that: “Based on the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem, Gosuncn’s GM100 module integrates 18 CatM1 & NB-IoT bands, GSM quad-band, and GNSS into one small package, bringing superior cellular connection for multiple IoT devices worldwide. Our customers urgently await these cutting-edge technologies to build their IoT applications.”