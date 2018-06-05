Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform could see smartphone features on Windows 10 PCs.

Qualcomm announced in a joint-press conference with South Korean electronics giant Samsung their latest product, the Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform chip.

The Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform is designed for Windows 10 PCs, with many of the smartphone features being featured, including LTE and Wi-Fi connections.

Users are able to receive notifications and have their data synced virtually and on-the-go with Qualcomm’s newest chip.

Qualcomm that the Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform will also include the Snapdragon X20 and the AI Engine, which will be used for an unnamed future device.

Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Business Unit, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. spoke about how the company were working alongside Samsung to building a portfolio of “Always On, Always Connected PCs to consumers”.

Katouzian said: “We are thrilled to work with Samsung to help offer consumers true mobility combined with the productivity and entertainment features of Windows 10,

“To truly expand this category, our work with mobile leaders like Samsung is important to help us deliver the next generation of Always On, Always Connected PCs to consumers.”

Snapdragon’s 850 Mobile Compute Platform architecture is more power efficient than the past generation.

Qualcomm say on the release with up to 30 percent system-wide performance increase alongside a maximum of 1.2 gigabits per second LTE connectivity, and 25 hours of continuous usage or multi-day battery life.

The shrink in node efficiency from 14 nanometres to 10 nanometres has allowed companies to come up with more portable and fanless designs for mobile customers on Windows 10.

Also, the Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform’s new features extend beyond fanless designs as it can support AI on-device experiences, alongside camera, voice and battery life enhancements for users.

Kyungsik Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Marketing Office, Mobile Communications at Samsung was excited to partner up with the American semiconductor company.

Choi added: “This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and their Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform will allow us to provide always on, always connected mobile computing experiences for our customers.”

Computer Business Review has asked semiconductor analysts for further comment.