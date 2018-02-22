Qualcomm pushes Snapdragon processors with Microsoft and Samsung

Working with Microsoft, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors are set to become an alternative to those typically provided by the likes of AMD and Intel.

Qualcomm is set to provide its Snapdragon processors in a project with Microsoft to build what the duo are calling Always Connected Devices, no longer reliant on AMD or Intel.

This new endeavour will see laptops offering Windows 10 embedded with the Snapdragon technology, which will arm the devices with enhanced mobile computing features.

With the launch of these first devices arriving soon, some big names in device manufacturing have already given the plan to bring the Snapdragon processor on board the go ahead. Asus, Lenovo and HP have all agreed to release new devices with this offering on board.

Don McGuire, Qualcomm vice president, global product marketing, said: “New Windows 10 PCs powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile PC platform are optimised to deliver new and innovative mobile computing features including up to Gigabit speeds, always on connectivity, ‘instant on functionality’ and beyond ‘all day’ battery life packed into beautifully designed thin and light 2:1 form factors.”

This plan for enhanced convenience answers the loudening call from consumers for seamless accessibility and connectivity, streamlining features into one device and ensuring that there will be less operational grey areas.

Matt Barlow, corporate vice president of Windows and Devices, Microsoft, said: “Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies have worked closely with leading PC manufacturers to push the boundaries of what a Windows PC can do and how it performs, while still offering the features and innovative experiences that Windows 10 users expect.”

The Snapdragon technology from Qualcomm is not only set to go into action with Microsoft devices, with plans also in motion with Samsung, the company set to provide its 7-nanometer Low Power Plus extreme ultra violet process for manufacturing.

Behind this plan is the logic that reducing chip sizes unlocks more space while requiring less power to run. The project is intended to provide a competitive edge against the top rival TSMC. Qualcomm has formed a strong bond with Samsung above other due to its support for its chips with the Galaxy smartphone line-up.