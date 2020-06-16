Industry Back to Home

UK Increases Quantum Investment with Funding of 38 New Projects

Increase / Decrease text size
Quantum Investment
Previous ArticleMinistry of Justice to Spend £12 Million on Body Cameras for UK Prisons
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

UK Increases Quantum Investment with Funding of 38 New Projects
13 mins ago
Ministry of Justice to Spend £12 Million on Body Cameras for UK Prisons
19 mins ago
IBM Dips Its Toes Back in the M&A Market
19 hours ago
Five Questions with… Dr Mark Goldspink, CEO of the ai Corporation
20 hours ago
Azure Goes Down in APAC, as Infrastructure Bottlenecks Continue to Trouble Microsoft
21 hours ago
113 NHS Email Accounts Hacked
22 hours ago
BBC Reveals Plans for £12 Million Digital Overhaul, Spanning DBs, Websites, Data Science
1 day ago
AWS Hit With a Record 2.3 Tbps DDoS Attack
3 days ago
Epic Systems Awarded £300 Million to Create Digital Care Record For Northern Ireland
4 days ago
“Stay at Home, Install the App, Protect the NHS, and Save Lives.” But Where IS the UK Track and Trace App?”
4 days ago
What You Need to Know About the New Era of IT Operations Management Software
4 days ago
This AI Will Write Code, Generate News, and Even Sue Your Enemies
5 days ago
Arm Cortex CPUs Vulnerable to Newly Discovered Side-Channel Attack
5 days ago
AWS Slaps Moratorium on Police Use of “Rekognition”, Urges Regulation
5 days ago
55% of IoT Device Passwords are 123456 says Symantec
5 days ago
The CTO’s Guide to Serverless Computing
5 days ago