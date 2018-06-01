AWS QuickSight Introduces Pay-Per-Session

Amazons New Pricing Structure for its Data Analytic Visualisations Publisher May Suit your Company.

Amazon Web Service (AWS) has announced that its cloud-based business analytics service QuickSight has moved to a pay-per-session pricing model.

QuickSight lets AWS users analyse their data to gain insights and trends, and create visualised metrics in the form of graphs, bar and pie charts.

The new pricing structure starts at $0.30 per session up to a maximum of $5 per user, per month. The company said Rio Tinto, Siemens, Volvo and the US’s National Football League have all adopted the service.

Dorothy Nicholls VP of Amazon QuickSight said in a blog: ‘’It’s been cost-prohibitive to enable that access for entire companies until the Amazon QuickSight pay-per-session pricing — this is a game-changer in terms of information and analytics access.”

The new pricing structure would seem to suit companies that have a large number of users and a mix of access trends.

If you want to provide clean visualisations of your data analytics to all your users, you may currently pay for a block subscription that does not take into account idle or infrequent users.

For those users or developers who want to take more control of what they produce, the pricing structure includes an author pricing of $18 a month, which lets you create and publish your own interactive dashboards reified from your own data.

If you would also like to give some of your users the same capability to create visuals, analysis and publish dashboards, then they can be setup on a plan that starts at $9 per month to access these features.

Anthony Deakin Chief Advisor of CRM at Rio Tinto, quoted in the AWS press release, said the service is enabling the company to move from static spreadsheets to a more interactive model.

He said: ‘’However, rolling out these dashboards at scale to the field was going to be costly and complicated…Amazon QuickSight, with pay-per-session pricing, will help us scale the dashboards to more end-users across the world and only pay for what we use.”

Siemens PLM Software‘s Massimiliano Ponticelli said: “The combination of being able to connect to data from a private Virtual Private Cloud, authenticate users via SAML, easily author dashboards with drill downs and rich visuals, and allow read-only access to a large audience… makes it the obvious choice.”