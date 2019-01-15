Radware DDoS Report: Encrypted Attacks, Costs for Businesses Soar

“The use of extra-large attacks (above 10Gbps) that can saturate most of the internet pipes globally have almost doubled in 2018.”

A new survey by security specialist Radware suggests the financial cost of a single successful cyberattack climbed to an average of $1.1 million (£857,000) in 2018, up a hefty 52 percent from the previous year’s survey.

Tel Aviv-headquartered DDoS mitigation specialist Radware surveyed 790 individual respondents for the report, with 28 percent having revenue of over $1 billion and those surveyed having an average of 4,300 employees.

In a 64-page report dubbed “The Trust Factor: Cybersecurity’s Role in Sustaining Business Momentum” the company also pointed to a 62 percent increase in the number of companies being attacked daily (20 percent).

Among the report’s other key takeaways: a 13 percent rise in the number of organisations experiencing encrypted DDoS attacks.

As the company’s researchers put it: “These attacks required high-capacity resources to mitigate… Detecting and mitigating attacks in encrypted traffic was a challenge for organizations on different levels.”