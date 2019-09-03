Alibaba Cloud Wins Red Hat Partner Certification: RHEL 8 Gets Chinese Boost

Chinese cloud giant wins Certified Cloud and Service Provider status

Alibaba Cloud is now officially a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CSSP), an accreditation that assures users that the provider has is capable of scaling, supporting and securing enterprise cloud deployments running on Red Hat.

Alibaba Cloud is a subsidiary of the Alibaba Group which is headquartered in Zhejiang, China. It will now provide users in the region with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8, as well as a host of support services that interlink with RHEL 8, in a move that gives the open source heavyweight an enhanced presence in China.

(Alibaba Cloud users were already able to access Red Hat Enterprise Linux version 7.4 via the Alibaba Cloud marketplace.)

Hong Choing, director and global business developer at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence commented: “We are glad to collaborate closely with Red Hat and be a strategic Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider in the Chinese enterprise IT market.

Red Hat Alibaba Tie-Up: RHEL 8 Gets Chinese Boost

Last May Red Hat released its new operating system RHEL 8 into the wild during the Red Hat Summit in Boston, Massachusetts.

With Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 the company is aiming for the rapidly growing hybrid cloud market, rolling out new application update features as well as a simplified the user experience as RHEL 8 hides the sometimes convoluted looking sysadmin tasks.

These are instead represented in a graphical interface by the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Web Console. With the console users get system information relating to the status of their virtual machines and can view the overall performance of their infrastructure as a whole. Previously Alibaba Cloud customers were able to access Red Hat Enterprise Linux version 7.4 via the Alibaba Cloud marketplace. As of now RHEL 8 is available on the market place with a basic package costing $43/month.