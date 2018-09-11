Hortonworks, IBM, Red Hat Team Up on Open Hybrid Architecture

“Collaboration will enable big data workloads to run in a hybrid manner across on-premises, multi-cloud and edge architectures”

Hortonworks, IBM and Red Hat have teamed up to deliver a common enterprise deployment model to manage big data sets in hybrid systems.

The move was described by Hortonworks co-founder Arun Murthy as “bringing the innovation we’ve done in the cloud down to our products in the data center.”

He said: “Not only will this initiative bring cloud-native to the data center, but it will also help our customers embrace and master the unified hybrid architectural model that is required to get the full benefits of on-premises, cloud and edge computing.”

The move is the latest in a major push by vendors to make cloud-based tools available for customers who want to run particular applications on-premises in a so-called hybrid cloud. This particular collaboration will enable big data workloads to run in a hybrid manner across on-premises, multi-cloud and edge architectures.

Big data analytics and mixed cloud management solutions from Hortonworks will run in Red Hats OpenShift Kubernetes container platform.

Red Hat and IBM will begin by working with California-based Hortonworks to climatise their data platform offerings such as Dataplane for a container system.

Dataplane enables companies to discover and manage their data sets spread across hybrid cloud systems.

Ashesh Badani, GM of Cloud Platforms at Red Hat said: “By building and managing their applications via containers and Kubernetes with OpenShift, customers and the big data ecosystem have opportunities to bring this next generation of big data workloads to the hybrid cloud and deliver the benefits of an agile, efficient, reliable, multi-cloud infrastructure.”

June last year IBM and Hortonworks announced that they would be combining Hortonworks Data Platform with IBM’s data science experience. The collaboration enabled researchers to utilise AI and data analytics within the Apache Hadoop ecosystem

Rob Thomas, GM of IBM Analytics said: “This partnership will provide an integrated and open data science and machine learning platform that lets teams easily collaborate and operationalise data science.”

Red Hat Containers

The three companies plan to expand on this goal of bringing accelerated data analytics to a wide user base by bringing big data analytics done via Hortonworks software to a container-based hybrid cloud system.

The first steps for the Open Hybrid Architecture Initiative launched by the the triad of companies will be to improve and certify Hortonworks array of data platform products such as, Hortonworks DataFlow and Hortonworks DataPlane as Red Hat Certified Containers on Red Hat OpenShift.



Rob Bearden CEO of Hortonwork said in a release: “The work that Red Hat, IBM and Hortonworks are doing to modernize enterprise big data workloads via containerization is aimed at helping customers to take advantage of the agility, economics and scale of a hybrid data architecture.”

“The innovations resulting from this collaboration can enable the seamless and trusted hybrid deployment model needed today by enterprises that are undergoing significant business model transformation.”



Rob Thomas, GM of IBM Analytics added: “Scaling the ladder to AI demands robust data prep, analytics, data science and governance, all of which are easily scaled and streamlined in the kind of containerized, Kubernetes-orchestrated environments that we’re talking about today.”