Red Hat Joins the Low-Code Integration Party with “Fuse Online”

Fully hosted platform “Fuse Online” has a browser-based graphical interface with low-code drag-and-drop capabilities

Red Hat this morning introduced a brace of new products this morning: a new fully hosted low-code integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) offering, “Fuse Online” and Red Hat Fuse 7, the latest iteration of the open source giant’s integration system.

Fuse is the North Carolina-headquartered company’s API-centric, container-based integration architecture that allows users to connect everything from legacy systems to Internet of Things (IoT) devices via 200+ connectors and components.

The release comes amid rising business demand for integration solutions, as IT teams work to ensure cloud and on-premises applications and systems can communicate with each other.

Low-code iPaas systems like Fuse Online are a bid to simply, streamline and democratise the integration process.

As one user, Ovum, put it in a press release: “[This] simplifies what could otherwise be a cumbersome task—integrating disparate applications, services, devices and APIs across the extended enterprise… [it] fosters developer productivity and supports a wider range of user personas to ease the complexity of hybrid integration.”

Low-Code Market Booms

The low code development market is estimated by analysts to grow 44 percent annually to 2022, by which time it will be worth approximately £23 billion. Others active in the sector include Pega Platform, OutSystems and Salesforce Lightning.

Red Hat said of the release, which runs off a browser-based graphical interface with drag-and-drop capabilities: “[Fuse’s] components are based on Apache Camel and include more than 50 new connectors for big data, cloud services, and SaaS endpoints, which organizations can adapt and scale for legacy systems, APIs, IoT devices, and cloud-native applications. Customers can also extend services and integrations for use by third-party providers and partners.”

Fuse can be deployed alongside Red Hat 3scale API Management, the company’s API management offering, to add capabilities for security, monetisation, rate limiting, and community features around services composed from Fuse or elsewhere, the company – which released 3scale API Management 2.2 in May 2018, said.