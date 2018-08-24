Red Hat’s Open Source Migration Service

New service aims to help users avoid vendor lock-in and proprietary virtualisation silos

Red Hat has rolled out a a new managed infrastructure migration service that aims to help enterprises shift to open source infrastructure.

The service from the North Carolina-headquartered open source giant bundles together a range of existing and forthcoming Red Hat offerings into a three-step mechanism.

This aims to help enterprises tackle legacy virtualisation infrastructure issues, from closed vendor systems to onerous licencing costs.

James Labocki Director of Product Management at Red Hat told Computer Business Review that the rationale for the product was fundamentally simple.

“Organizations often struggle to digitally transform because too large a percentage of their budget is tied up maintaining their existing virtualisation footprint.”

“At the same time, they recognize that achieving the promise of hybrid cloud requires them to accelerate the adoption of technologies such as containers that can assist them with modernising applications and running them more efficiently,” Mr Labocki added.

“An Enterprise-Ready Pathway to Cloud-Native Application Development via Linux containers, Kubernetes, Automation…”

Red Hat’s migration solution is designed in three parts.

First is the discovery session, during which Red Hat consultants investigate the scale of the data involved and what legacy siloed systems the customer has.

Then a few pilot migrations will be done via a deployed open source platform on Red Hat’s hybrid cloud infrastructure and management tooling system.

Once the customer is happy with the test migrations and the pathways selected, a migration at scale occurs.

Mr Labocki also told us that: “The Red Hat infrastructure migration solution provides customers a path to reduce their costs of their infrastructure by up to 50% so that they can accelerate the use of these important technologies. It does this by providing an open source alternative via Red Hat virtualisation and providing new tools that make migrations of thousands of virtual machines to the new platform easy.”

“Red Hat Virtualization is based on KVM, which is the same hypervisor technology that underpins many of the world’s largest public cloud infrastructures,” Mr Labocki added.

The solution also has the adoption of Linux containers and Kubernetes built into in case customers wish to move to Red Hat as their hybrid cloud platform.

Red Hat is also working on new innovations to help further bridge the gap between virtual machines and containers, the company added.

“The siloed nature of each technology can sometimes stifle digital transformation efforts with undue complexity and limited integration. To help address this, Red Hat has introduced container-native virtualization. Based on the open source KubeVirt community project, container-native virtualization enables developers to work with VMs in the same way that they would work with Linux container-based applications.”