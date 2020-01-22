Red Hat Survey Shows Hybrid Cloud, AI and Machine Learning are the Focus of Enterprises

“The data aspect in particular is something that we often see overlooked”

Open source enterprise software firm Red Hat – now a subsidiary of IBM – have conducted its annual survey of its customers which highlights just how prevalent artificial intelligence and machine learning is becoming, while a talent and skill gap is still slowing down companies’ ability to enact digital transformation plans.

Here are the top three takeaways from Red Hat’s customer survey;

1: Hybrid Cloud is King

When asked to best describe their companies approach to cloud infrastructure 31 percent stated that they run a hybrid cloud, while 21 percent said their firm has a private cloud first strategy in place.

The main reason cited for operating a hybrid cloud strategy was the security and cost benefits it provided. Some responders noted that data integration was easier within a hybrid cloud.

Not everyone is fully sure about their approach yet, as 17 percent admitted they are in the process of establishing a cloud strategy, while 12 percent said they have no plans at all to focus on the cloud.

2: Digital Transformation and The Skills Gap

When it comes to digital transformation there has been a notable rise in the amount of firms that undertaken transformation projects. In 2018; under a third of responders (31 percent) said they were implementing new processes and technology, this year that number has nearly doubled as 58 percent confirm they are introducing new technology.

Red Hat notes that: “The drivers for these projects vary. And the drivers also vary by the role of the respondent. System administrators care most about simplicity. IT architects focus on user experience and innovation. For managers, simplicity, user experience, and innovation are all tied for top priority. Developers prioritize innovation—which, overall, was cited as the most important reason to do digital transformation projects.”

However, one in ten surveyed said they are facing a talent and skillset gap that is slowing down the pace at which they can transform their business. The skillset is being made worse by the amount of new technologies that are being brought to market such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and containerisation, the use of which is expected to grow significantly in the next 24 months.

3: Artificial Intelligence and machine Learning are Key Advantages

Artificial intelligence, machine learning models and processes is the clear emerging technology for firms in 2019, as 30 percent said that they are planning to implement an AI or ML project within the next 12 months.

However, enterprises are worried about the compatibility and complexity of implementing AI or ML, with 29 percent stating they are worried about evolving software stacks.

One in five (22 percent) responders are worried about getting access to the right data. “The data aspect in particular is something that we often see overlooked; obtaining relevant data and cleansing or transforming it in ways that it’s a useful input for models can be one of the most challenging aspects of an AI project,” Red Hat notes.

Red Hat’s survey was created by compiling 876 qualified responses from Red Hat customers during August and September of 2019.