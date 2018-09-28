Reddit User Finds Mystery Hardware Attached to Router After Facebook-Based Scam

Will Dormann, a vulnerability analyst at the CERT/CC wrote: “My guess is that having the device installed gives the attacker a permanent foothold on each network, where it can perform *further* attacks at the discretion of the attacker. e.g. directly attack a system inside of the hard candy shell of a network-level firewall or NAT”

A Reddit user has claimed to be victim of an scam that involved physically hooking up a piece of hardware to their Wi-Fi router.

The Reddit router owner, under the name Wardoghk, came home to find the device attached and was told by his roommate that it came from a “friend of a friend through Facebook”, who had it shipped over days earlier.

The roommate was told the piece of kit would run ads for other people when they’d visit the roommate’s Facebook page once hooked up to the router, and the roommate would receive a monthly direct deposit as a result.

“Found Hooked Up to my Router”

Wardoghk said they were going to purchase an SD reader “to see what’s going on” and later updated with an initial image of the files installed on the offending hardware, in a thread commented on over 1,300 times and widely followed by cybersecurity professionals.

“I have no way of knowing what data was taken as it is not stored on the device. Only thing left to do is grill my roommate for information regarding the person/company that gave them this and decide if I have enough to go to the police.”

Will Dormann, a vulnerability analyst at the CERT/CC wrote that HTTPS provided some protection against man in the middle attacks, but that the device likely gave the attacker the ability to “directly attack a system inside of the hard candy shell of a network-level firewall or NAT [Network Address Translation].”