British SME Joins IT Outsourcing Giants in £605 Million Network Rail IT Framework

Government spending £48 billion over the next five years on rail

Derby-based SME Resonate Group has joined Atos, BAE Systems, Capita, Deloitte and others as a key supplier under Network Rail’s new £605 million IT Solution delivery framework.

The Derby-based transport software specialist’s appointment comes as Network Rail, which owns and operates the railway infrastructure in England, embarks on a massive digitalisation drive.

As Computer Business Review earlier revealed, Network Rail expects to spend £2 billion on digitalisation over the next 10 years.

Over half of Britain’s analogue signalling systems will need to be replaced within the next 15 years, Network Rail says, with CEO Mark Carne describing it last year as the biggest transformation since the switch from steam to diesel.

Network Rail uses the framework for specialist IT support in its operational and corporate activities. Resonate Group, which employs around 200 staff around the country, will play a “key role in the framework” it said today.

“Key responsibilities include providing business process management, system configuration and customisation, software development, IT infrastructure installation, provisioning and decommissioning, the company, spun-off from Network Rail itself in

Anna Ince, CEO of Resonate said: “As an innovative SME, this appointment will give us the opportunity to bring extensive industry experience, cutting-edge IT products and a customer-centric approach to the future of the rail network.”

The government is investing nearly £48 billion over the next five years to modernise the railway. A parallel root-and-branch review of the way Britain’s railways run is also underway, independently chaired by Keith Williams.

This will culminate in the publication of a white paper later this year that the government promises will make “ambitious recommendations… to reform the structure of the whole rail industry to prioritise passengers’ and taxpayers’ interests.”

A consultation is open until May 31, 2019, here.