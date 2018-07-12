RL Solutions and Datix Merge Into One Patient Care Software Company

The merger between both companies will have more than 3,000 clients in 19 countries worldwide.

Patient safety and healthcare quality software specialists RL Solutions and Datix have merged together to form one company.

Datix was founded in 1986 by Brian Capstick in London where it produced web-based incident reporting and risk management software for the health and social care industries.

RL Solutions came into the patient safety software industry in 1997 in Toronto, Canada, designing healthcare software for patient feedback, incident reporting and risk management.

Both companies have worked with a range of healthcare clients including the Good Governance Survey, Bridgepoint Health, and Vizient.

Merger Changes

Seyed Mortazavi, Datix CEO has moved from his previous position to become chief executive of the combined company.

RL Solutions Founder and CEO Sanjay Malaviya is now the executive chairman of the RL/Datix board.

Datix’s Mortazavi commented on the recent merger: “Our shared experiences, expertise and commitment to clients will serve us well as we work towards a future where harm to patients is prevented.

“We are truly excited and honoured to take on this challenge and look forward to pushing the boundaries of patient safety technology.”

With the combination of the two companies, they will have access to the largest repository of patient safety data in the world.

The merged company will now have over 300 staff and more than 3,000 clients in 19 countries around the world.

RL Solutions’ Malaviya added: “RL and Datix share a common bond of integrity, excellence and humility that will continue to be the framework for how we conduct business moving forward.

“As we venture ahead on this exciting new journey, we will not forget that it is our clients and our staff who have given us the opportunity to make an impact in healthcare.

“I am confident that the joining of our two great companies will provide tremendous value to those who have put their trust in us from the start.”

RL Solutions and Dataix are currently waiting its final approvals which are pending before mapping out their plans to integrate as one patient care software company.