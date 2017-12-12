Rolls-Royce changes gear with new data lab

R2 Data Labs aims to explore data at a much quicker pace, to boost innovation and services.

A new data unit has been developed by Rolls-Royce with the aim of improving efficiency across various business units of the company.

Acting as an acceleration hub for data innovation, the R2 Data Lab will leverage data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the development of data applications. Those applications will aim to unlock design, manufacturing and operational efficiencies within Rolls-Royce, and create new service propositions for customers.

Neil Crockett, Chief Digital Officer at Rolls-Royce explained how the lab would bring a step change in the capability of the data services the company offers.

Crockett said: “R2 Data Labs will tap into expertise from across a wide data and analytics supply chain, building a diverse community of data innovators: including OEM partners, niche start-ups, academics, and a broad range of other trusted third-parties. We believe this kind of collaborative innovation will unlock the most undiscovered value from data.”

The R2 Data Labs consist of data innovation cells, bringing together mixed discipline teams of data experts and employees from across the company’s operations. Together the teams will apply DevOps principles to explore data, unlock and test new ideas, and turn those ideas into innovation developments and services.

By using the data labs customers will have the ability to explore a new community of knowledge around data, innovation, engineering and manufacturing combined with expertise from Rolls-Royce. Furthermore, the platform will enable customers to capture and develop services at a much quicker pace.

“We see a huge untapped potential for our customers to achieve better, more efficient operations through collaborating with Rolls Royce in data innovation projects. So we’re building on our data innovation foundations with a new model that will deliver a major step-change in the capability and impact of our data innovation and services,” said Crockett.

The new data platform follows a recent announcement that Rolls-Royce has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) giving the company a new digital platform capability.