Amazon adds S3 Select Support for JavaScript Developers 

Amazon this week announced support in its JavaScript SDK for S3 Select, its data storage solution used by market leaders in various industries. Due to its popularity and pervasive use, opening up the Amazon S3 Select platform to JavaScript developers allows many more developers to build applications using the technology.

Query Data from Amazon S3 Using SQL Expressions in JavaScript

S3 Select allows developers to query subsets of data from S3 objects. In non-technical language, this simply means that developers can get access to data stored in Amazon S3; a simple and scalable storage service.

A key takeaway here, is that the use of SQL expressions is likely to open up opportunities for a host of applications currently written in JavaScript, which can now interface with S3 directly as opposed to speaking through an intermediary web service (as part of a well-known practices such as SOA and microservice architecture).

Universalising its Technology Amongst Developers

JavaScript is still one of the web’s premier programming languages and, according to this year’s Stack overflow developer survey it is the world’s most popular programming language.

With this in mind, support for S3 Select demonstrates Amazon’s commitment to universalising its technology within the developer community, which one may argue safeguard’s their platforms long-term usage for firms who are able to easily hire developers, based on skills that are widely available in the market.

Safeguarding the Platform’s Future

Interestingly, the tech giant also announced support last month for Go, an upcoming programming language created by Google, which was also mentioned in the Stack overflow developer survey as the fifth most loved language.

Clearly, Amazon, much like Microsoft and Google, is focusing on providing developers with platforms that are easy to use and require context switching as opposed to learning an entirely new language. In doing this, the firm should help itself to retain prestige amongst the developer community and allow businesses to use its platform.