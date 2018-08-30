Fintech Back to Home

Salesforce Launches First Accelerate Program

Increase / Decrease text size
Five British Start-ups Part of First EU Salesforce Accelerate Program
Previous ArticleData Storage Specialist Cloudian Secures £72 Million in Series E Funding Round
Next ArticleIntroducing Frida: Because Hooking Into Proprietary Software is Useful

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Introducing Frida: Because Hooking Into Proprietary Software is Useful
13 mins ago
Salesforce Launches First Accelerate Program
1 hour ago
Data Storage Specialist Cloudian Secures £72 Million in Series E Funding Round
18 hours ago
Bug Hunters Double SCADA Vulnerability Finds
21 hours ago
The Mainframe: How To Stand the Test of Time
23 hours ago
Institute of Coding Launches £2.3 Million Digital Skills Fund
24 hours ago
Google and Oracle’s $8.8 Billion Copyright Clash to Go to Supreme Court
1 day ago
Frankfurt Moves on London with €120 Million Data Centre Plans
1 day ago
Where Do You Want to be on the DevOps Maturity Scale?
2 days ago
Donald Trump, Human Rights Watch in Unlikely One-Two Attack on Google
2 days ago
Is E-Learning On The Brink Of An Engagement Revolution?
2 days ago
AMD “Beast” Touted as First Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Hardware
2 days ago
Huawei Topples Apple in Smartphone Battle
2 days ago
Passport Office Digitalisation: £80 Million Contract Opportunity
2 days ago
New Mirai Botnet Breed Taps Aboriginal Linux to Spawn Across Devices
2 days ago
Crystal – The New Programming Language on the Block
3 days ago