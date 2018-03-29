Is integration the way forward for Cloud management?

Integrating the capabilities together aims to boost delivery of services for businesses and bring better experience for customers.

Following its acquisition of MuleSoft, Salesforce has wasted no time in reaping the benefits as it announces the new Salesforce Integration Cloud Platform.

The Integration Platform enables anyone to design business processes using visual tools, whilst also introducing the power of automation to any customer experience.

Using the platform customers will be able to better source data, seamlessly integrating information from any other location, then use automation to predict the correct path to go down to achieve business aims and intelligent expereinces. Salesforce’s aim with the platform is to simply connect every experience seamlessly.

“Companies of every size and industry need to transform how they operate in the digital era—and that transformation starts and ends with the customer,” said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. “The Salesforce Platform empowers our entire Trailblazer community, regardless of skill levels, to harness the latest advancements in technology and deliver the connected customer experiences that will take their companies and careers to new heights.”

The Integrated Cloud is comprised of three layers. The first is an ‘Integration Builder’, allowing admins to have a singular view of customers across all deployments enabling the admin to manage these connections through a unified console. This makes data management and deployment simpler and easier to carry out.

Secondly, the platform offers Integration Experiences. Admins will be able to use extensions of Salesforce’s capabilities to transform service interactions. Automatically collecting Salesforce customer data together, admins will be able to create a seamless and personalised end-to-end customer experience across various departments.

The third layer is ‘Lightning Flow’, which is the Power of CRM Automation for every customer experience. Lighting Flow brings the benefit of automation to Trailblazers, enabling users to build processes with guided, visual tools that are integrated with customer data and embedded into any touch-point. In doing so, this brings reduced waiting times and improved productivity.

With Lighting, Trailblazers can work better and faster together to build various apps using clicks or code. Furthermore, the platform enables any developers with any level of skills to choose the correct tool to use across the development lifecycle.

Following the ethos of integration, Salesforce has integrated its Einstein Analytics capabilities to the platform as well to make applications smarter for users. Developers can use Lightning elements to embed Einstein Analytics into the customer applications on the platform, to make smarter decisions.

In addition to the Integration Platform, Salesforce’s online learning platform, Trailhead, has also been enhanced to ensure users have the necessary skills for the in-demand jobs today.

“Trailhead is the front door to a new career that’ll change your life,” said Zac Otero, Salesforce Lead, BKD CPAs & Advisors. “I’m living proof that you can go from the factory floor to dealing with the most advanced technologies in the world. Through Salesforce and Trailhead, there’s a place for anyone in the new economy—you just have to reach for it.”

Expanding the platform, Trailhead will now include content from Google Analytics and Google Cloud to help Trailblazers understand how to find key insights from their website. Trail guides will also be added to the platform, providing a personal journey to help engage customers to learn the skills for the future. These guides will set out the journey needed for any role, with the relevant content and direction for success and development.

The majority of the capabilities are generally available, with Trail Guides and Google content free for anyone. Pricing for each feature of Integration Cloud will be announced as it is available.