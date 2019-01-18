Salesforce To Build New Campus in Ireland Employing 1,500 Workers

“Europe is Salesforce’s fastest growing region, and Ireland has been a significant part of our success”

Salesforce is going to expand their regional headquarters in Ireland with the development of a 430,000 square foot campus in Dublin city.

Salesforce Tower will be developed in Dublin’s North Wall Quay, the campus is expected to be finished and ready for workers by 2021.

Currently the customer relationship management software enterprise employs over 1,400 workers in Ireland. The new expansion will add 1,500 jobs in the Irish market over the next five years.

The company is currently hiring positions in the engineering, customer support, sales and business services sectors.

Salesforce are planning to build a tower with an immersive video lobby experience. While one floor dubbed “Ohana Floor” will act as a common area for Salesforce employees to use as a hospitality space.

Ireland’s Taoiseach (PM) Leo Varadkar commented in a released statement that: “This is one of the largest jobs announcements in Ireland in recent years.”

“Salesforce is an important part of our technology sector, helping Ireland become the tech capital of Europe and one of the most globalised and open economies in the world. Ireland is open to investment, to capital, to trade, to talent and to creativity.”

Over 14,000 jobs were created in Ireland by foreign investors in 2018, this marks a 40 percent growth on the previous year. IDA Ireland is a state sponsored agency tasked with attracting new investment into Ireland.

Over 10 percent of Irelands workforce is employed by international enterprises who employ more than 230,000 people.

Great news as @salesforce which employs around 1,400 people in Leopardstown in Dublin, intends to grow its workforce by 1,500. One of the largest single jobs announcements by a multinational company in Ireland.@SandyfordBID https://t.co/Hwi8OJBVar — ⚖️Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) January 17, 2019

Salesforce Not the Only Enterprise With a HQ in Ireland

Growing concern over Brexit in the UK has made Ireland a prime location for companies who wish to have an English speaking base in Europe.

Salesforce is part of a long list of technology companies who have located their European Headquarters in Ireland alongside, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Paypal, Microsoft, eBay and LinkedIn to name but a few.

Ireland’s lucrative 12.5 percent corporation tax is cited by critics as a key reason that many of these tech companies are drawn to the European country, while tech companies say it is due to Ireland’s accepting culture and skilled workforce.

Miguel Milano President International of Salesforce stated in the release that: “Europe is Salesforce’s fastest growing region, and Ireland has been a significant part of our success. We are excited to be announcing our continued commitment with this investment in Dublin as we grow our team in the coming years.”

“Salesforce Tower Dublin will be an iconic campus and a beautiful space for our employees, customers, partners and the wider community in Dublin to enjoy.”

