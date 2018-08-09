Samsung Heavy Industries Selects AWS as Preferred Provider

Machine learning and databases are among a few of the AWS services Samsung Heavy Industries will be using.

Samsung Heavy Industries, the shipbuilding subsidiary of the South Korean multinational giant has selected Amazon Web Services as its Cloud Provider.

The news comes off the back of Samsung announcing plans to invest 25 trillion Korean won (£17.3 billion) over the next three years in emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and more.

Within South Korea, Samsung Heavy Industries is considered as one of the “Big Three” shipbuilder companies in the country alongside Daewoo and Hyundai.

What AWS Cloud Services is Samsung Heavy Industries Using?

Samsung Heavy Industries will be using a number of different AWS cloud services for its next generation smart shipping systems.

It ranges from machine learning, augmented reality, analytics, databases and storage to name but a few.

The services the company will be using to collect data from the vessel to sea include Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Relational Database Service, Amazon Simple Storage Solution, AWS Key Management Service and AWS CloudTrail.

Amazon Redshift will be used to create the company’s big data analytics navigation system alongside using their machine learning services (Amazon Polly, Amazon Lex and Amazon Sumerian).

Those services not only provide real-time alerts about a ship’s condition, but Samsung Heavy Industries to create a virtual replica for simulation and land-based training.

Dongyeon Lee, Director of Ship & Offshore Performance Research Center at Samsung Heavy Industries commented: “We’re digitizing our shipping fleet by using the most advanced technologies in the world to enhance our approaches to shipbuilding, operations, and delivery, and chose AWS as our preferred cloud provider to help us quickly transform Samsung Heavy Industries’ into a cloud-first maritime business,

“By leveraging AWS, we’ve successfully released several smart shipping systems so that our customers can manage their ships and fleets more efficiently, and we continue to test new capabilities for ocean-bound vessel navigation and automation”

Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS added: “We’re excited to be fueling Samsung Heavy Industries’ digital transformation, providing them with the services and expertise to rapidly innovate on behalf of their maritime customers and establish a cloud-first strategy on AWS.”