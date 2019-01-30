Samsung Starts Mass Production of Its One Terabyte Flash Storage Chip

“The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices.”

Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of their next generation one terabyte Universal Flash Storage device or eUFS 2.1, the first storage chip for mobile devices to surpass the terabyte mark.

Mobile devices are increasingly asked to handle and store more data with each iteration, constant application updates and higher resolution video is eating into memory storage.

The one terabyte embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS 2.1) is a move forward in memory capacity for mobile devices. The eUFS 2.1 is capable of holding 2,600 minutes of 4K UHD video, in comparison to the standard 64GB eUFS used in a host of mobile devices which can only hold 130 minutes.

Cheol Choi, VP of Memory Sales at Samsung Electronics commented in a released statement that: “The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices,”

“What’s more, Samsung is committed to assuring the most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating growth of the global mobile market.”

Samsung is aiming to have their new storage chip in place as the next generation of mobile devices and 5G technology comes to market. However, their upcoming Galaxy S10 is not expected to include the new Storage chip.

The 1TB eUFS 2.1 will enable high speed data exchange on mobile devices, users will be able to transfer multimedia content at speeds up to 1,000 MB per second. The sequential read speed of the eUFS 2.1 is estimated to be twice that of a standard 2.5 inch solid state drive.

“This means that 5GB-sized full HD videos can be offloaded to an NVMe SSD in as fast as five seconds, which is 10 times the speed of a typical microSD card,” Samsung state.

In comparisons with the 512 gigabyte eUFS 2.21 released in November of 2017, the one terabyte storage chip sees incremental gains. Sequential write speed is up two percent to 260mb/s, while random read speed jumps from 42,000 Input/output operations per second (IOPS) to 48,000. Random write speed is increased by 20 percent to 50,000 IOPS.

The eUFS at 11.5mm x 13.0mm is the same size as its 512GB predecessor.

Samsung hopes that its devices fitted with the new 1TB eUFS 2.1 storage chip will be able to challenge premium notebook PCs without the need for their memory to be support via additional external memory.

