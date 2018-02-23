Honey, I shrunk the chips: Samsung starts $6bn semiconductor line

Samsung is preparing for a future in which chips will have to be smaller, the company may invest more than $6 billion depending on the market at the time.

With the goal of manufacturing 7-nanometer chips and smaller, Samsung Electronics has initiated the setting up of a new extreme ultra violet (EUV) semiconductor line.

The line will be added to the Samsung plant situated in Hwaseong, South Korea, with the company outlining plans for structural completion in 2019 to begin working in 2020.

It is the application of the EUV technology that will allow Samsung to condense the size of its chips, with shorter wavelengths allowing for enhanced accuracy.

Kinam Kim, President & CEO of Device Solutions at Samsung Electronics, said: “With the addition of this new EUV line, Hwaseong will become the center of the company’s semiconductor cluster spanning Giheung, Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek. The line will play a pivotal role as Samsung seeks to maintain a competitive edge as an industry leader in the coming age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Initial investment plans are set to involve Samsung injecting $6 billion into the project by 2020, with the potential for further investment to be applied depending on the market at the time, the company said.

Bringing the EUV lithography equipment on board for the new installation, the company is also looking to continue investing in research and development into the technology, working towards continued cutting-edge approaches going into the future.

Samsung is also looking to the future with a renewal of its business partnership with Qualcomm with strategic long-term intentions. Not only could this lead to future innovation, but it is also smoothing the way forward for both companies by setting differences aside created by a lengthy legal dispute in South Korea.

The leading chip manufacturer also made headlines in recent news with the announcement of a new cryptocurrency mining chip, tapping into the excitement that has been surrounding the turbulent progress of digital currency globally