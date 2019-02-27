Samsung Starts Mass Production on First 512GB eUFS 3.0 Memory Chip

“We expect to play a major role in accelerating momentum within the premium mobile market.”

Samsung has developed a 512-gigabyte (GB) embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) chip for mobile devices; an industry first.

The new 512GB eUFS 3.0 memory chip doubles the speed performance of the previous eUFS 2.1 storage chip.

Samsung hopes it will facilitate a new breed of mobile devices that require faster memory and performance to support larger high-resolution screens.

The Seoul-based electronics manufacturer began mass production of the eUFS 3.0 specification chip this month; nearly four years after it began production on the industry’s first UFS interface mobile chip in 2015.

That memory device supplanted the industry standard embedded multi-media card or eMMC 5.1.

“Beginning mass production of our eUFS 3.0 lineup gives us a great advantage in the next-generation mobile market to which we are bringing a memory read speed that was before only available on ultra-slim laptops,” commented Cheol Choi, VP of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics in a release.

“As we expand our eUFS 3.0 offerings, including a 1-Terabyte (TB) version later this year, we expect to play a major role in accelerating momentum within the premium mobile market.”

The 512GB memory chip has eight of Samsung’s V-NAND die alongside an integrated high-performance controller.

With double the sequential read rate of Samsung’s current eUFS memory chips the eUFS 3.0 operates at 2,100 megabytes-per-second.

“The new memory’s random read and write speeds provide up to a 36-percent increase over the current eUFS 2.1 industry specification, at 63,000 and 68,000 Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS),” Samsung said.

Samsung Universal Flash Storage

The new memory for mobile devices put into production this month is aimed at the next generation of mobile devices and it comes hot on the heels of Samsung’s one terabyte Flash storage chip which is hoping to tackle the notebook market.

Cheol Choi, VP of Memory Sales at Samsung Electronics said: “The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices.”

