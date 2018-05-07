SAP S/4HANA Customers Empowered with TWELVE New AI Enhancements

SAP continues to enhance its S/4HANA Platform, adding more machine learning capabilities than ever; how will it impact business operations?

SAP has today deployed new enhancements to its S/4HANA Platform, unlocking twelve new AI-powered scenarios; including nine machine learning scenarios and three CoPIlot-powered conversational UI scenarios, aiming to help customers run faster, operate smarter and boost profitability.

The new capabilities enhance machine learning aspects of the ERP solution; giving businesses intelligent interactions that can predict the needs of end users by incorporating intelligent self-learning mechanisms. Thus, relieving users from tedious tasks so they can focus on what is important.

“ML use cases take out the manual heavy lifting for the user to allow them to focus on more strategic, or differentiating activities. If we also tie into this a conversational aspect, then the impact on user productivity is further improved,” Sven Denecken, SVP, Head of Product Management, told Computer Business Review. “The update provides a digital-age user experience, AI-powered automation and next generation business processes – which are more impactful when used together.”

Using CoPilot, SAP’s digital assistant, organisations will be able to have a ‘conversational user experience’; as the technology gives users notifications and reminders to carry out actions and decisions quickly and efficiently.

“With enhanced machine learning capabilities, businesses can now have intelligent interactions that anticipate the needs of their end users – incorporating intelligent self-learning mechanisms, and liberating users from mundane tasks for higher level thinking. This will further support the journey to automation and the intelligent ERP,” Denecken told CBR.

The majority of business areas will benefit from the enhancements, according to SAP. Financial departments can use machine learning to better account reconciliation’s, for example, and better the accuracy of actions.

Using the conversational user experience capability, businesses can deploy ‘smart buying’ to accelerate demanding and enables employees to become more productive.

Furthermore, the AI-powered project will help reduce budget overruns and assist businesses in making better investment decisions; analysing the vast amounts of data brought to the business. On top of this; with conversational user experience, business managers will be able to operate from remote locations and gain insights from wherever they are.

The aim of the enhancements are to better the way organisations work with machine learning and AI; delivering intelligent ERP that brings agility and flexibility to businesses that have constant changing goals.

“To stay ahead of their competition, companies must leverage intelligent technologies, and integrate them into next-generation processes that help them streamline the ways they accomplish their everyday tasks,” Denecken said.

SAP’s new updates are available to all S/4HANA Cloud customers from today.