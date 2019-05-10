SAP Acknowledges Customers Want ‘Big Cloud’, Eases Path to Hyperscalers

German software giant SAP has teamed up with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud – as well as a range of global strategic service partners (GSSPs) – to make SAP ERP software cloud migrations a little easier, in what it is dubbing “Project Embrace”.

The company acknowledged that customers have faced “widely differing opinions from the systems integrators, hyperscalers, and SAP on how and what to transition to the cloud [and] no mutually agreed blueprint or supported reference architecture”.

Project Embrace is an attempt to tackle that problem, by providing jointly developed technical blueprints for migration, and a set of services running on SAP’s own cloud platform that enable easier integration with other cloud-based services.

The focus is firmly on SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software S4/HANA and the company is rolling out a new set of services designed to help customers with their migrations. Stefan Hoechbauer, SAP President, Digital Core and Global Customer Organisation said: “These services [to migrate to a hyperscaler] range from discovery workshops to accelerated support, from design through go live.”

SAP Cloud Migration: Company Bites the Hyperscaler Bullet

Microsoft commented: “Microsoft has been working with SAP on Project Embrace for more than a year to deliver a joint roadmap with specific integrated reference architecture to run SAP S4/HANA on Microsoft Azure. The collaboration will provide customers with prescriptive guidance that facilitates a move from their current on-premise production landscapes to a digital enterprise in the cloud.”

Microsoft is developing an integrated, end-to-end process across product engineering, sales, marketing and support teams, it added: “As part of this effort, Microsoft and SAP are also aligning their joint Partner Ecosystem, as well as collaborating closely with the SAP Max Attention team to provide a more seamless customer support experience.”

AWS said it is offering a managed offering dubbed “S/4HANA Move Xperience” that “leverages automation, a prescriptive set of tools and architectures, and packaged partner offerings to migrate and convert in a matter of days.”

Google is also offering support. The company added that HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) is also now available on its cloud as a fully managed service.