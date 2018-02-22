SAP offers new solutions to aid with GDPR compliance

SAP gives customers a helping hand when storing customer data, ahead of the implementation of GDPR.

Three new solutions have been introduced to SAP’s platform to help support organisations safely collect data ahead of GDPR.

The solutions are integrated with SAPs latest acquisition of Gigya. Each of the new solutions provide SAP customers with the support needed to gain transparency and control over data to overcome the challenge of being compliant for GDPR.

SAPs solutions are beneficial to customers because they will allow customers to quickly and securely scale up, to manage billions of identities and digital properties across many brands.

The three new solutions SAP is offering will help companies meet requirements for the evolving privacy and data protection regulations of GDPR. Furthermore, the new solutions aim to help organiations adopt a digital approach to increase effective marketing, sales and services through data but ensuring the customer stays in control of the amount of data shared.

“With GDPR around the corner, the timing of these solutions couldn’t be better,” SAP Hybris President Alex Atzberger said. “At a time when SAP is doubling down on its strategy to provide the leading front-office suite, the combination of SAP Hybris and Gigya solutions is a tremendous benefit for customers. Importantly, it turns a compliance need into a strategic business advantage and creates more trusted customer relationships.”

SAPs solutions remove the need for hefty registration, consent preference and profile managements. The first of the new solutions is SAP Hybris Identity, which helps to establish a secure customer registration and login across all website, mobile apps and IoT devices. It operates with flexible authentication options, therefore fits to whatever the customer needs for its platform.

The second solution SAP has announced is SAP Hybris Consent. This presents and captures customer consent for terms of service and privacy agreements, which are tracked across the customers’ entire lifecycle. This information can then be synced with marketing, sales and service applications but customers are ultimately in control of the information. Customers can then request consent revocation and account deletion.

Thirdly, SAP announced its SAP Hybris Profile solution. This solution will transform customer identify information, profile information and other data into a single view for customers. The capability can operate in real-time to any application, service or data. This allows SAP customers to effectively analyse data, to predict and optimise digital experiences helping boost sales and services.

“If data is the new oil, then trust is the ultimate currency that drives this new data economy,” Gigya CEO Patrick Salyer said. “To create trust, consumers demand transparency and control over how their customer data is managed. GDPR goes further by legally requiring it. With these new SAP Hybris offerings from Gigya we can provide one of the only solutions on the market that create trusted customer relationships — just four months after SAP announced its intent to acquire Gigya.”

The new solutions are readily available to customers now and can be deployed through the platform individually or as a package.