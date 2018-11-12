Strategy Back to Home

IP-Oh? SAP Snaps Up Qualtrics for $8 Billlion, Days before Planned Floatation

Increase / Decrease text size
Previous ArticleHow to Make the Most of Document Management
Next ArticleWith Windows Server Support to End, Docker Launches Migration Tool

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Big Data LDN: 100 Vendors, Attendees Gear Up
37 mins ago
IoT Security Firm ForeScout Buys SecurityMatters for OT Push
2 hours ago
Arm Claws Its Way onto Top 500 Supercomputers List, while NVIDIA Rises
2 hours ago
SAP User Group Turns 30; Licence Concerns Linger
4 hours ago
Softbank Corp Wins Approval for the Second-Largest IPO of All Time
5 hours ago
Apptio Goes Private After $1.94 Billion Buyout
8 hours ago
Is Blockchain Ready for Primetime?
9 hours ago
With Windows Server Support to End, Docker Launches Migration Tool
9 hours ago
IP-Oh? SAP Snaps Up Qualtrics for $8 Billlion, Days before Planned Floatation
10 hours ago
How to Make the Most of Document Management
3 days ago
Bank of England Tests Cybersecurity Resilience with War Game Exercises
3 days ago
Google Cloud Announces AI Hub and Kubeflow Pipelines for Easier ML Deployment
3 days ago
AWS vs Azure vs Google Cloud: Who Wins on Latency, Performance?
3 days ago
Lazarus FastCash Trojan Withdraws Millions from ATM’s Across the World
3 days ago
Dropbox Almost Doubles Net Profit in a Year for Q3
3 days ago
Broadcom Wields Axe at CA Technologies after Acquisition Closes
3 days ago