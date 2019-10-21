Another European SAP Specialist Snapped Up from the US

SAP specialists continue to be hot property

Less than eight weeks after the US’s Vision33 snapped up UK SAP Business One specialist B1 Systems, San Mateo-based Alfresco Software has moved to acquire Germany’s pernexas, an SAP specialist interface provider.

Alfresco Software (itself recently acquired by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee) is an open source company that provides Business Process Management (BPM) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) tools.

Its move for SAP specialist pernexas, founded in 2008, boosts its enterprise content management market offering and adds “fully-certified, native integration with line-of-business SAP applications” it said.

Terms were not disclosed.

With cloud bookings up 38 percent year-on-year, SAP’s pivot away from on-premises software appears to be gaining steam and its various flavours of enterprise software continue to be widely used across the enterprise. (SAP said in April that it aims to triple cloud revenue by 2023.)

The pernexas acquisition hands Alfresco Software a fully-certified, native integration with line-of-business SAP applications, including SAP NetWeaver, SAP S/4 HANA, and SAP Fiori. It comes as Alfresco itself moves to boost its cloud presence; last month introducing an AWS hosted “Alfresco Cloud” — a development platform for organisations to build and run process and content -intensive apps in a fully managed and hosted environment.