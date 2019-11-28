SAP User Group Gears Up for its Annual Gathering: Here’s What’s on the Menu

“Cloud is a big element of the event this year”

The UK & Ireland SAP User Group (UKISUG) is gearing up for its annual event next week, with 1,000+ SAP professionals expected to attend the ever-growing event to share skills, scars, and soapbox sessions.

The conference at ICC Birmingham (December 1-3) will offer over 100 breakout sessions covering everything from Digital Transformation to SuccessFactors and S/4 HANA, “creating disruptive advantage”, “financial excellence”, “payroll”, and “the future of HR”, among others.

UKISUG chief executive Craig Dale told Computer Business Review: “We’ll also be looking at the 2025 horizon, with a special session on that. Cloud is also a big element of the event this year. We’ve seen a lot more interest [from SAP users in moving to the cloud] and a lot more engagement.

“We’ve got AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud at the event; we’ve got GSK, National Grid, Yorkshire Water, National Air Traffic Control Service, Burberry, BP… lots of different industries and public sector as well” he added.

“There’s a really great mix this year.”

The annual conference brings SAP users together to network, collaborate and learn, with over 500 SAP customers, up to 80 exhibitors and in excess of 200 experts from across the UK & Ireland sharing experience.

(SAP leaders attending the UKISUG event include Jens Amail, MD, SAP UK&I, Angela Massey, Head of Customer Office EMEA North, SAP and Simon O’Kane, Managing Director EMEA of Qualtrics)

This year’s agenda is filled with interactive workshops and designed to have more networking opportunities, Cooper said, along with dedicated SoapBox Sessions on the exhibition floor to offer more interactive demos.

New networking round table sessions will give users a chance to quiz SAP experts in a more informal environment, where they can ask burning questions and suggest discussion topics.

Once again, the User Group will also be running SAP Business ByDesign and SAP Business One Special Interest Groups during the conference. The Usability Testing team will be present at the show, so users can test existing products and give on-the-spot feedback directly to SAP product teams.

UKISUG CEO Craig Dale told Computer Business Review: “From analytics to S4/Hana and security, there’s a lot of streams as ever.

“We’ll be looking at financial excellence (we’ve changed a couple of streams to look at business processes like workforce management; supply management) and we have lots of future-looking stuff on optimising your SAP stream; how to get more from the solutions you’re currently using.”