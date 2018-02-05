SAS targets industrial disruption with global IoT analytics division

IoT is among the top global tech trends set to have a major impact on the future, industries could benefit greatly in terms of strategy.

SAS is setting up a new division centred on IoT analytics, with the organisation believing that industries including manufacturing, energy, health and government can derive great value.

The division intends to provide and unite both software and hardware, meaning that customers will be able to leverage these capabilities without having to build their own platform from the ground up.

By harnessing the strategic insight provided by IoT analytics, SAS expects foresees a number of benefits. For instance, the company says that manufacturers could use it to improve uptime on the factory floor while increasing product quality.

Vice President, Internet of Things at SAS, said: “The potential for IoT analytics is tremendous, as hinted at by our 2017 IoT revenue growth of 60 per cent. The new SAS IoT division brings together R&D, marketing, product management, enablement, and channel sales. Its goal is to continue to develop, deliver and support powerful IoT Analytics software that covers the entire analytics lifecycle – batch, streaming and edge – all designed to help customers create value from their IoT investments.”

Another way in which SAS believes IoT analytics will have a significant positive impact is in smart cities, wherein it could be used to improve traffic flow for easing congestion. The automation of communication between patient and physician is another example that stands out.

Peter Pugh-Jones, Head of Technology at SAS UK & Ireland, said: “The IoT is set to transform the way businesses in all industries think, act and sell. “That progress will be founded on data. The value of the IoT is in the information it produces about the world around us. SAS’s new IoT division will provide companies with the tools and capabilities they need to analyse and understand that data. With SAS they’ll be able to use the IoT to help make more intelligent decisions, introduce stronger AI and add value everywhere from production to supply chain to marketing and beyond.”