SD-WAN Seen as Too High of an Implementation Cost by Firms

Firms see the cost and the complicity of creating an SD-Wan network as a major barrier to the technology’s adoption.

This is according to the annual study from connectivity enterprise Aryaka, who found that 40 percent of organisation surveyed said the cost to implement a SD-Wan network was far too high.

WAN or Wide Area Network in the business sense is typically associated with organisations that have their offices spread across the world, yet the online component in these offices is linked to their own private network. With a normal WAN connection all your individual PC’s, laptops and phones on the network are sending data to each other, but with no prioritising of what should load faster in the office.

Using an SD-WAN connection you can select particular streams of data over the network and ensure that they are given bandwidth priority.

The report found that 47 percent of firms want a fully-integrated SD-WAN with a multi-cloud infrastructure. Increased network complexity is proving to be barrier as 15 percent of firms stated that they have over 1000 applications in operation.

Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka commented in the report that: “We are living in a complex multi-cloud and multi-SaaS application world. As global enterprises continue to innovate by embracing new technologies and migrating to the cloud, they also face new challenges.”

“Whether it’s an increasing number of global sites through expansion, poor performing cloud-based applications, increasing costs or the time it takes to manage multiple vendors, many organizations are at an inflection point: transform the WAN now or risk falling behind and losing out to competitors.”

What is SD-WAN?

With an SD-WAN connection you can highlight particular streams of data over the network and ensure that they are given bandwidth priority.

Imagine you are sitting down to a large conference call with managers in offices across the world. It takes time and money to gather like this, but not as much as flying everyone to one geographically location. Your system is treating this important conference call just the same as one of your employees flicking through Facebook at the same time. An SD-Wan would give the call priority over every non-business critical instance.

Erin Dunne, Director of Research Services at Vertical Systems Group commented in the report that: “Our research on migration to SD-WAN concurs with Aryaka’s latest survey results regarding the complexities of managing the underlying WANs in enterprise networks.”

“We are seeing more enterprises choose managed SD-WAN solutions focused on providing dynamic WAN connectivity to ensure optimal end-to-end performance for all types of business-critical applications.”