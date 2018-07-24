UK’s Secure Trust Bank Selects nCino Operating System

OS is built on Salesforce

Secure Trust Bank (STB) has selected a cloud banking platform from North Carolina’s nCino’s Bank Operating System to underpin its real estate finance expansion.

STB will be deploying a single cloud‐based environment, built on Salesforce, that combines customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, deposit account opening, workflow, enterprise content management, business process management, digital engagement and instant reporting.

The platform will be used by the bank to “digitise operations and enhance the customer journey” within Secure Trust’s real estate business, which was founded five years ago and has helped grow its loan book to £581 million.

Secure Trust Bank was founded in 1954 in Solihull in the West Midlands. It has been listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2016.

nCino was founded 58 years later in 2012 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The startup has had investment from the likes of Wellington Management, Salesforce Ventures and Insight Venture Partners.

Why Not Have Your Own IT Infrastructure?

nCino’s OS is built on the Salesforce platform, and integrated with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. nCino has been a Salesforce partner in financial services since it was founded in 2012.

Some of the features on their bank operating system include performing both commercial and retail loan origination systems, alongside having Document Manager and Loan Auto Decision functions available on the platform.

Pullen Daniel, Managing Director – International at nCino commented: “With nCino’s Bank Operating System, STB will be able to reduce manual processes in favour of increased automation, and provide new levels of productivity, transparency, and faster loan turnaround times.”

“Combined, these efficiencies will lead to stronger customer relationships and a better experience for customers and bank employees alike. We are proud to be on this growth journey together with STB.”

Stephen Marrow, Head of Operations, Real Estate Finance at Secure Trust Bank added: “We’re pleased to have found our long‐term partner to help us build the foundations for continued growth of the REF business in a manner that ensures we remain compliant with regulation and legislation, and also enhances our customer journey.”