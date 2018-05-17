Flurry of New Tools Aims to Improve Open Source Software Security

Open source software needs – and gets – open source vulnerability scanning

With the projected revenue of open source services set to double in the next few years, coupled with the emergence of open source software registries, such as NPM (Node Package Manager) and Nuget, developers are downloading packages from increasingly variegated sources, sometimes with a host of security vulnerabilities. Yet the developer community is taking positive steps to solve this issue.

Automating Vulnerability Scanning

Vulnerability scanning is a process in which vulnerabilities are identified in a system via automation. Within the context of open source software, developers are now building tools to identify potential vulnerabilities.

Snyk, a London-based technology start-up is addressing the issue through its open source vulnerability scanning solution, helping developers to write more secure code.

The firm was named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Application and Data Security for this month for its work in this area. CEO at Snyk, Guy Podjarny (former CTO at Akamai) said this week:

“We started Snyk with the belief we can build a security solution developers love, and one that truly addresses your open source security concerns. We believe this report validates our developer first approach and remediation automation focus are what customers need as they embrace open source and accelerate their digital transformation.”

In addition, the CEO addressed the difficulty of firms simultaneously being agile and secure, which is key given that over 70 percent of organisations report using some form of agile (a particular approach to project management that is used in software development) according to PMI.

NPM Audit

Last month’s release of NPM v6, the prominent software package registry (with over 2 billion downloads per week) included a new auditing tool – much like Snyk.

This equipped developers with code auditing capabilities out-of-the-box, with a simple command-line interface. This new tool audits the dependency tree of a code project, identifying known vulnerabilities based on a database with an index of such issues.

The NPM team’s long-term view is to increase the visibility of vulnerabilities amongst developers, placing the onus on project maintainers to resolve these issues for the wider community is vital.

“In the longer term, prominent vulnerability warnings and actionable security alerts will raise the floor for everyone. When a developer of a popular package notices they have been bringing in a vulnerable dependency and switches to using a fixed version, instead, every package that depends upon this popular package will now grow safer, too. Everyone stands to benefit from this network effect,” they said in a blog.

A Step in the Right Direction

With the continual growth of open source technology and the concurrent identification of security vulnerabilities, it seems the developer community are combining efforts to resolve these widespread issues. While there is still work to be done, it is good to see the community taking the issues seriously with some innovative new solutions.