Protection Back to Home

Life in an SOC: Ineffective, Overwhelming, and Causing Burnout, Survey Finds

Increase / Decrease text size
security operations centre
Previous ArticleCapital One Hacker was Ex-AWS Employee
Next ArticleFacebook Says its New AI Training Recipe Upgrades Google's Natural Language Processing System

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Facebook Says its New AI Training Recipe Upgrades Google’s Natural Language Processing System
5 mins ago
Life in an SOC: Ineffective, Overwhelming, and Causing Burnout, Survey Finds
3 hours ago
Capital One Hacker was Ex-AWS Employee
6 hours ago
Computer Vision Specialist Trax Buys Its Third Company in a Month, Snapping Up French Rival
6 hours ago
If Moore’s Law’s Dead, What Now for Silicon Valley? The CEOs of Arm, Micron, Xilinx Have their Say
7 hours ago
Does Your Website Have a Facebook “Like” Button? Top EU Court Says You’re Responsible for FB’s Personal Data Processing
1 day ago
GitHub Pulls Plug on Iranian Repos, Sparks Outcry from Developers
1 day ago
AWS Turbocharges new Linux Kernel Releases in its Extras Catalogue
1 day ago
What Is DevOps Security – and Does it Drive Secure Deployments?
1 day ago
Unauthorised Disclosures up FIVE-FOLD at the Ministry of Defence, While Device Losses Triple
1 day ago
Five Questions with… SnapLogic CEO, Gaurav Dhillon
1 day ago
Alibaba Reveals New RISC-V Semiconductor, as China Moves to Wean Itself off Western Chips
4 days ago
European Commission Drags Spain and Greece to Court for Failing to Implement Data Protection Directive
4 days ago
AWS On Track to Generate $33 Billion for Amazon in 2019
4 days ago
£30 Million Pot Available for Industrial Digitalisation, Aims to Boost Productivity 30%
4 days ago
This Free Industry Portal Can Help You Decrypt 109 Different Types of Ransomware
4 days ago