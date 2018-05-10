Boardroom Back to Home

Security Professionals Favour AI; Recommending Security IT Roles

Increase / Decrease text size
Security Professionals Favour AI; Recommending Security IT Roles
Previous ArticleKaspersky Lab Finds 17 Critical Vulnerabilities in Popular Industrial Protocol
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Security Professionals Favour AI; Recommending Security IT Roles
6 mins ago
Kaspersky Lab Finds 17 Critical Vulnerabilities in Popular Industrial Protocol
25 mins ago
European Directive NIS Goes Live Today: Here’s What you Need to Know
1 hour ago
BT Abandons London HQ – Boosts Fibre Goals, Eyes 6,000 Hires, 13,000 Fires
2 hours ago
Machine Rising: Why AIOps Are a Help Not a Threat
18 hours ago
Hitachi Vantara Strives to Boost Customers’ Autonomous Visions
20 hours ago
NSA Ciphers “Simon and Speck” Are Dead – But Not Entirely Buried Says ISO
22 hours ago
Five Ways for Businesses to Avoid a Licensing Catastrophe
23 hours ago
GitHub Gets All Sophisticated with “Checks” API
24 hours ago
Google’s New AI Assistant Sounds Like John Legend, Books You a Haircut
1 day ago
Red Hat Deepens Microsoft Partnership; OpenShift on Azure Cloud offering
1 day ago
AR Goggles for Enterprise Use: Business Interest and Product Range Heat Up
2 days ago
Why Insects are Creating the Buzz in Drone Development
2 days ago
AI on the Edge: Microsoft out Rolls Host of New Capabilities
2 days ago
5G is Taking Off: Vodafone’s New UK Enterprise Director Anne Sheehan Talks Us Through Her Vision
2 days ago
Where’s the Magic in Gartner’s Quadrant?
2 days ago