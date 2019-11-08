Cyber Security Back to Home

“Sextortion” Malware Evolves to Actually Record Target’s Audio and Video

Increase / Decrease text size
sextortion malware
Previous ArticleFresh AI Inference Tests Show How Powerful the Technology is Getting
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

“Sextortion” Malware Evolves to Actually Record Target’s Audio and Video
1 hour ago
Fresh AI Inference Tests Show How Powerful the Technology is Getting
19 hours ago
Three-Year IT Spending Slump to “End in 2020”, as Green Shoots Emerge
22 hours ago
Europe’s Cybersecurity Skills Gap Has Doubled: Report
23 hours ago
HP Confirms Xerox Offer
1 day ago
Facebook Groups API Fix Fails, Causing Another Data Breach
2 days ago
“Kill Zombies” and 5 Other Top Tips on Innovation, by 12 Leading CEOs
2 days ago
Microsoft Extends Threat Hunting Offering to Servers
2 days ago
“Why the Low Investment?” Asks Gov’t, in Cybersecurity Call for Evidence
2 days ago
Xerox Exits 57-Year JV with Fujifilm, Mulls Audacious Bid for HP
2 days ago
UK’s Atomic Weapons Establishment Buys 7 Petaflop Cray Supercomputer
2 days ago
Google Drive Security: 5 Tools and Tips
3 days ago
Red Hat Adds Support for Live Kernel Patching, Launches RHEL 8.1
3 days ago
Everis Hacked: Ransomware Sample Emerges, Company Silent on Attack
3 days ago
O2 to Join 5G Driverless Car Trials in London
3 days ago
Microsoft Unveils Azure Synapse, A New Large-Scale SQL Analytics Tool
3 days ago