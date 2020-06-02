Shared Services Connected Limited Wins £300 Million MoD Contract

“We are starting from a low technological base…”

IT consultancy firm Shared Services Connected Limited (SSCL) has been awarded a £300 million contract to deliver digital transformation within the Ministry of Defence’s veteran’s welfare services.

Under the seven year contract SSCL will create a new portal and channels for Veterans UK. Veterans UK’s back office systems will also be replaced, to enable users to make claims for support online.

(The MOD’s Veterans UK provides free support for veterans and their families, including a helpline, and injury/bereavement compensation scheme payments, which have been largely paper-based).

The digital transformation will see these services get smartphone-accessible web pages, and a more robust veteran’s portal. (The MOD, arguably one of the least digitally-enabled government departments, has been promising more digital transformation since at least 2012. The contract should help it start to deliver significant improvements in this crucial area).

Andy Dowds, Head of Veterans UK commented that: “We have a brilliant opportunity to truly move our Veterans services into the digital age, providing easy access for customers and staff alike.

“We are starting from a low technological base and will move quickly through to a fully digital service. There is much hard work to do but I know that our people and SSCL staff are ready to rise to the challenge.”

Shared Services Connected Limited

Shared Services Connected Limited was originally established as a joint venture between French-based Sopra Steria and the UK’s Cabinet Office as part of the government’s 2013 Government’s Shared Services Strategy that initiated a ‘smarter government’ programme in Newport, Blackpool, Newcastle and York.

Now fully operating in the UK as Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL) it has been awarded numerous government contracts to develop and deploy Payroll, HR and accounting IT transformation within government departments.

SSCL has previously been awarded a three contract extension with the UK government to provide an array of critical business services for seven government departments. That extension, valued at £100 million, is being undertaken in collaboration with the Government Shared Services.

John Neilson, SSCL CEO said: “We are delighted SSCL’s proposal to provide partner services to the Future Services Delivery Contract has been approved by the MoD. SSCL has a track record of successful large-scale transformation and delivering digital technology services to the public sector.

“We look forward to working with the MoD to achieve its vision to transform core payroll, HR and pensions services for active military personnel across the Armed Forces and Veterans.”