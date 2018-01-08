Siemens set to offer healthcare unit IPO, reports

Siemens is expected to offer up to a quarter of its healthcare wing on the stock market.

The health technology sector is about to undergo tectonic change as Siemens gets set to list its €40bn ($48bn) medical machines outfit on the stock market.

Healthineers, the world’s largest medtech infrastructure supplier, operates in 73 countries, providing equipment such as MRI scanners and X-ray machines. Siemens is expected to sell 15-25% of the healthcare group – worth between €6-10bn – two insiders told Reuters on Monday.

Striking while market conditions are hot, the minority sell-off will raise funds for increased investment in the healthcare sector and bolster its individual value. The multifaceted Healthineers is already a major industry provider, treating 209,000 patients every hour in 2014.

Among the enterprise offerings at Healthineers are asset management services, healthcare consulting and transformation services – including workflow simulation – and managed departmental services. The world market leader draws in around €13bn revenue, providing medical care for 1.1bn people in developing countries.

The IPO is expected to take place in late March or April, confirming a report from the Frankfurt Allgemeine Sunday edition at the end of December.

Specialist clinical areas include cardiology, clinical neuroscience, oncology, surgery (including organ transplantation) and women’s health. More than 70% of critical clinical decisions are influenced by the type of technology provided by Siemens Healthineers.

The biomedical research company holds 75 patents in deep learning and 400 patents (including applications) in machine learning. Healthineers currently offers more than 30 AI-powered market products.

In addition to its artificial intelligence development, Siemens is striving to stay ahead of the game in the Internet of Things market. In mid-December the German tech conglomerate announced it would partner with Amazon to enhance its MindSphere software platform for automated manufacturing technology. The latest version will launch this month on AWS and on Microsoft Azure from April. Siemens currently boasts 800,000 connected IoT devices on its cloud-based operating system, and is gunning for 1.25 million networked products by the end of September.

Siemens declined to comment on the reports.