Slack and Zoom Team Up

Call Slack users via Zoom over your phone

Workspace collaboration vendor Slack has announced a new partnership with remote conferencing specialist Zoom, as it continues to roll out new integrations, including most recently, with Microsoft Outlook.

More than 10,000 Slack teams are now using a Zoom integration on a monthly basis, up 200 percent in a year, Slack said.

As a result the company will be rolling out new features including the ability make calls to Slack users over cellular, data or WiFi connections via Zoom Phone, and the ability to manage Zoom meetings within Slack.

The announcement was one of a flurry of new offerings made at Slack’s future of work conference in San Francisco, Frontiers this week.

Also promised as coming soon (hot on the heels of last month’s “bring your own encryption key” offering): more native mobile security controls.

The aim: to make it easier for admins to control their Slack environment and reduce data exfiltration from unmanaged mobile devices, with functions including the ability to block all file downloads and message copy to mobile devices.

“In the coming months we’ll be rolling out tools like secondary authentication, which requires users to use Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode before accessing the app, and mobile session management for administrators” Slack said.

Slack now has over 10 million daily active users, with more than 1,500 apps in its directory, and integration partnerships with companies including Google, Workday, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Atlassian.

Other announcements include a Shared Channels beta: Shared Channels (which links a users workspace with that of another company) is expanding to its premium Enterprise Grid customers starting this summer, for easier cross-company collaboration .