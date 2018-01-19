Slack arrives on Linux with a snap

Canonical brings Slack to the snap ecosystem.

Slack has now arrived on Linux, with Canonical rolling out the first iteration of the digital workspace as a snap.

In adopting the universal Linux app packaging format, Slack has opened its doors to an-ever growing community of Linux users, including those using Linux Mint, Manjaro, Debian, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Solus, and Ubuntu.

Aiming to boost open source collaboration, the Slack snap aims to help Linux users be more efficient and streamlined in their work. The roll-out has tried to maintain an intuitive user experience, central to the snaps’ appeal, and will include automatic updates and rollback features. This aims to give developers greater control in the delivery of each offering.

“Slack is helping to transform the modern workplace, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the snaps ecosystem”, said Jamie Bennett, VP of Engineering, Devices & IoT at Canonical.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of putting the Linux user first – Slack’s developers will now be to push out the latest features straight to the user. By prioritising usability, and with the popularity of open source continuing to grow, the number of snaps is only set to rise in 2018.”

The Slack snap joins the thousands of snaps which have been launched since the first in 2016. The containerized software packages are designed to work perfectly and securely within any Linux environment; across desktop, the cloud, and IoT devices.