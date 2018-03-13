Small businesses get a boost with Salesforce Essentials Apps

The apps are designed to help businesses innovate and grow much more efficiently than they do now.

Salesforce has announced a new intelligent app, designed for small business teams named ‘Salesforce Essentials’.

The app is the first of its kind for Salesforce and its Salesforce Cloud Essentials and Service Cloud Essentials app are now available to every small business. The aim of the application launch is to enable small businesses to grow and innovate faster, using the Salesforce platform.

On average teams spend almost a quarter (23%) of their time manually inputting data, according to the company. Therefore essentials helps to eliminate this by helping businesses save time with sales and services apps that are adaptable to the conditions of the business.

Customers will see many benefits when adopting the new apps, such as viewing data in one unified and central location that is easily accessible to analyse and easy to keep track of company performance. Additionally, the platform makes it easier for customers to set up a personalised platform by incorporating different aspects and applications to what suits their needs.

“Sales Cloud Essentials is a great place to start if you’re new to CRM,” said Kenny Hodge, director of business development at Handstand Innovations. “The setup assistant was incredibly helpful, making the product feel intuitive, easy to customize and powerful for sales right out of the box. Now we can turn our data into action and easily add new functionality as we grow.”

The new Essentials app incorporates Salesforce’s Einstein AI capabilities, which automates manual data entry and helps make sales and service reps more productive. By doing so, it allows workers to spend less time organising admin data and more time focusing on their customers and productivity.

Another benefit of the new apps is that they are available on various different platforms, from desktop to mobile devices. This allows users to work from any remote location, in any way that they want which will increase productivity.

“There are more than 125 million small businesses around the world all working toward one common goal—growth,” said Mike Rosenbaum, EVP, CRM Applications, Salesforce. “With Essentials, we’ve taken the full power of Salesforce and tailored it for the unique needs of small businesses. Essentials is easy to set up and use—and it’s future-proof, so small businesses can add new capabilities quickly and easily as they grow.”

Part of the capabilities include Trailhead, which helps businesses bring opportunities to develop skills that cover all Salesforce products, app development and business skills no matter what level individuals are already. According to 60%of businesses, training would significantly improve their operations but cost and time are big constraints for businesses.

Additional benefits for businesses are the ability Essentials has to scale up or down a business, depending on its needs. Customers can also use the Small Business Hub, which offers business apps and solutions to integrate with Essentials and extends the capabilities of the platform.

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of innovation and economic growth,” said Marie Rosecrans, SVP of small business marketing at Salesforce. “That’s why we’re so excited about Salesforce Essentials and the opportunity to help every small businesses tackle the unique needs and challenges they will face as they grow.”