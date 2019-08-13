SnapLogic Signs Up Flurry of UK Partners

EMEA partners up to 14

Software integration company SnapLogic has added three new UK partners in the wake of several partner-led wins, including the UK’s Imperial War Museum in partnership with Inviqa, and Schoeller Allibert, secured through a partnership with DevoTeam.

The San Mateo-based firm provides modular integration components that help connect everything from identity management software to social media, online storage, ERP, and cloud or on-premises applications and databases.

It is the latest US-based tech firm ramping up its EMEA presence and said today that it has doubled its channel partners across EMEA to 14 in the last six months, adding Comma Group, ebecs (a DXC Technology company) and NTT Security in the UK.

Roger Coles, EMEA Channel & Alliances Director at SnapLogic, said: “We’re aiming to have 50 percent of our new business subscription revenue in the region coming from partners by the end of Q4 2019.”

New customers include Order2Cash, a financial process automation provider and Mycronic, an electronics production equipment manufacturer. Marco Eeman, CTO at Order2Cash, commented: “Speed of integration, interoperability, and data processing are fundamental components in the success of all our projects.

“Our search to find an integration partner that could deliver best-in-class integration technology with rapid implementation capabilities led us to Rojo. Their commitment and focus on quality and fast implementation mirrors our own, and their proven experience with SnapLogic made them the ideal partner for us.”