BREAKING – Spain Hit by Wave of Ransomware Attacks

Numerous companies hit, ransomware details not yet known

Spain has been hit by a wave of ransomware attacks today, with NTT subsidiary Everis – a major IT consultancy – and national radio station SER among those reported to be affected.

“We are in hysteria mode” a technician from one of the companies hit told Spanish news media this afternoon.

The attacks are believed to be ransomware. The specific type of ransomware payload or the vulnerability they are exploiting have not yet been reported.

Spain’s largest radio station SER (Sociedad Española de Radiodifusión) confirmed it had been hit in a statement this afternoon saying it had suffered an attack “of the ransomware type… which has had a serious and widespread effect on all of all its computer systems.”

Aena @aena, biggest airport operator in Spain, also reporting they're taking down their networking services (LAN & VPN) due to cyberattack. pic.twitter.com/8b7QxrFVSV — Sound (@Sound1618) November 4, 2019

Major airport operator Aena confirmed to Computer Business Review that it categorically had not been impacted by the attacks, but had just taken precautionary measures to protect its networking systems.

SER, meanwhile, is being “kept running by its headquarters in Madrid, supported by autonomous teams”, the company said in a Spanish language statement.

“The technicians are already working for the progressive recovery of the local programming of each of their stations.”

The country’s Department of Homeland Security played down the attacks, saying in an otherwise detail-free blog post that “this type of attack occurs quite frequently. In 2016, the National Cybersecurity Institute handled some 2,100 similar incidents…

“It does not compromise data security nor is it a data leak.”



The department confirmed SER had been hit and that it was a ransomware attack: “The infection path appears to be a file attached to an email (” La vía de infección parece ser un fichero adjunto a un correo electrónico”).

