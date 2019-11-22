Boardroom Back to Home

Splunk License Shifts, Acquisitions Paying Off, But Company Still Burning Cash

Increase / Decrease text size
splunk earnings
Previous ArticleMIT Soft Robotics Control Training Reduces Simulations From 30,000 to 400
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Splunk License Shifts, Acquisitions Paying Off, But Company Still Burning Cash
6 hours ago
MIT Soft Robotics Control Training Reduces Simulations From 30,000 to 400
9 hours ago
Azure Adds Native Backup for SQL Server 2019
10 hours ago
Fed Up with Market Suppliers, Councils Seek Open-Source Revenue and Benefits System
1 day ago
German “Process Mining” Firm Celonis Valued at $2.5B After Series C
1 day ago
European Security Agency Details 58 5G Security Threats in New Report
1 day ago
Intel Turns to Foundries to Fix CPU Shipment Delays, as OEMs Fume
1 day ago
GCP Touts New “Lock Google Out” Encryption Offerings
2 days ago
PayPal CEO on $4 Billion “Honey” Deal: “Our Most Transformative”
2 days ago
What is Single Sign-On?
2 days ago
Metropolitan Police Rethinks its IT Procurement, with Monster £600m “Two Towers” Contract
2 days ago
Huawei to Open-Source Data Virtualisation Engine
2 days ago
The TSB IT Meltdown: 5 Key Takeaways from Slaughter and May’s Damning Report
2 days ago
Oracle Vulnerability Gives Hackers “Untraceable” License to Print Money
3 days ago
Boston Dynamics: Test Drive “Spot” On Your Construction Site
3 days ago
IT Teams “Dangerously Misinformed” About Cloud Backup Provisions
3 days ago