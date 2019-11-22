Azure Adds Native Backup for SQL Server 2019

“Users can restore anywhere by recovering data as .bak files”

Microsoft Azure says it is adding native backup for SQL Server 2019 running in Azure Virtual Machine; a new offering that protects standalone SQL Server and SQL AlwaysOn configurations running in the cloud, without the need to deploy and manage any additional backup infrastructure.

The move comes as cloud providers continue to ramp up their back-up offerings; aiming to cut into the market share of dedicated back-up and resilience specialists, many of which have been feeling the pressure from such cloud-native offerings (witness, e.g, Sungard’s travails).

Azure Backup programme manager Swati Sachdeva noted: “… a centrally managed, enterprise-scale backup solution is imperative… This is especially true if you are running the SQL Server in the cloud to leverage the benefits of dynamic scale and don’t want to continue using the legacy backup methods that are tedious, infrastructure-heavy, and difficult to scale.”