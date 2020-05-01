SSE Energy Services CIO Outlines Importance of Connectivity During Lock Down

​”Workers have done an absolutely amazing job in the last couple of weeks by opening up journeys that were in the roadmap and pushing forward functionalities to be developed, and clearing the development backlogs,” Clayson said.​

​

“The amount of downloads of the app from the various app stores have been huge, the ratings on the app stores have gone through the roof. We’ve been super pleased with the result there, and obviously every person who uses the app is one less person who is trying to get through by phone, which frees up the capacity for those who can only really use the phone.”​

​

You can see the full video interview with SSE Energy Services CIO Philip Clayson at the Virtual CIO Symposium portal.​