Hackers Gain “Production Access” to Stack Overflow

Company says no sign user data accessed…

Developer community Stack Overflow has been hacked, with “some level of production access” gained on May 11, the company reported late Thursday in a short 73-word statement.

Mary Ferguson VP of Engineering at Stack Overflow confirmed the breach in a security post stating that: “We discovered and investigated the extent of the access and are addressing all known vulnerabilities. We have not identified any breach of customer or user data.”

She added: “Our customers’ and users’ security is of the utmost importance to us. After we conclude our investigation cycle, we will provide more information.”

Stack Overflow Hacked:

Stack Overflow was founded in 2008 and is one of the world’s largest online communities in which developers and coders congregate to share knowledge and job opportunities.

The site states that it has over 50 million unique visitors each month, while the platform itself has over ten million registered users.

Many of these visitors are coders looking for a detailed solution to a particular coding problem that may have been already solved and posted to the platform.

The platform works on a reputation points system to differentiate user level and their positive engagement with the platform. Upon contributing to a question they are reward with points and badges if they are deemed by the community to have given a valid solution to the problem.

Computer Business Review has reached out to Stack Overflow for further details.