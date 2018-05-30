New Sumo Logic Partnership Puts Threats on an Actual Map

Partnership gives Sumo Logic new threat intelligence visualisation capabilities

Thought Google Maps didn’t have any rivals?

Mapbox might beg to differ. The open source location data platform for developers has a different offering – less expensive, more customisable, focussed on enterprise use – but is no less ambitious.

The company has worked with Uber, the Weather Channel, fitness app Strava, data visualisation specialists Tableau and more, and now has over 1.1 million engineers using its software development kit.

It now has a new integration: the company today announced a new partnership with Sumo Logic, the cloud-based machine data analytics providers, who provides real-time intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data.

The tie-up between the two companies means that users can integrate Mapbox GL JS – a dynamic, interactive map that uses a JavaScript library from vector tiles via an API – into the Sumo Logic platform.

The company’s aim is in no small part a security-driven one: the ability to view interactive map data within Sumo Logic is critical for quickly identifying security threats across a user’s organisation, the company notes, making easier to display key threat intelligence and security geolocation data in real time.

Suspicious Logins Mapped

Michael Marfise, senior director of product management at Sumo Logic said in a release: “With the ability to integrate Mapbox technology into the Sumo Logic platform, our users can easily visualise all of their data on interactive maps to identify anomalous behavior, solve problems faster and improve their overall business operations.”

“We love working with Sumo Logic’s products at Mapbox, so a partnership was a natural fit,” said Mapbox’s Ryan Baumann.

He added: “DevOps engineers can now understand a new dimension about their application and security logs. And the best part about this is that engineers don’t have to export data to other platforms — they can view and analyse spatial trends directly within the Sumo Logic platform.”

Follows Neustar Agreement

The agreement followed hot on the heels of Sumo Logic’s partnership with IP location specialist Neustar to deliver IP geolocation data to customers and append log messages with latitude and longitude.

The latter’s IP GeoPoint provides granular location options such as region, state, city, and postal code, along with network characteristics like connection type, line speed, IP routing type, ownership and more.

While a multitude of weighted indicators can trigger a threat alert, one of the most useful inputs for Sumo Logic’s machine data analytics platform is IP geolocation data. This data identifies the physical location of an object linked to the internet. For Sumo Logic, geolocation is a primary tool for detecting suspicious logins, maintaining regulatory compliance and analyzing end-user behavior.

Now, it can deliver a map with that.